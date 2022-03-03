Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK) Insider Douglas Hurt Purchases 1,500 Shares

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Rating) insider Douglas Hurt acquired 1,500 shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,954 ($26.22) per share, for a total transaction of £29,310 ($39,326.45).
Shares of LON HIK traded down GBX 91 ($1.22) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,912 ($25.65). The stock had a trading volume of 1,708,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,433. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.29. The firm has a market cap of £4.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,058.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,277.62. Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 1,813 ($24.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,703 ($36.27).
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is presently 0.37%.
About Hikma Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.
