Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK) Insider Douglas Hurt Purchases 1,500 Shares

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Rating) insider Douglas Hurt acquired 1,500 shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,954 ($26.22) per share, for a total transaction of £29,310 ($39,326.45).

Shares of LON HIK traded down GBX 91 ($1.22) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,912 ($25.65). The stock had a trading volume of 1,708,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,433. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.29. The firm has a market cap of £4.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,058.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,277.62. Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 1,813 ($24.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,703 ($36.27).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is presently 0.37%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HIK shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,460 ($33.01) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley cut Hikma Pharmaceuticals to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 2,800 ($37.57) to GBX 2,300 ($30.86) in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($37.57) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,460 ($33.01) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,585 ($34.68).

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

