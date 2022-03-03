Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Shares Gap Up to $352.40

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $352.40, but opened at $366.38. Hingham Institution for Savings shares last traded at $366.38, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $768.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $383.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.01 million during the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 53.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 144.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 169 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 144.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 360 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 27.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 456 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 286.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 468 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 50,200.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 503 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter.

Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Hingham Institution for Savings provides community banking services. It engages in the business of commercial and residential real estate mortgage lending, funded by retail deposits, wholesale deposits and borrowings. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, MA.

