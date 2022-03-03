Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Shares Gap Up to $352.40

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $352.40, but opened at $366.38. Hingham Institution for Savings shares last traded at $366.38, with a volume of 1 shares traded.
The firm has a market capitalization of $768.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $383.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.
Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.01 million during the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 53.62%.
Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile (NASDAQ:HIFS)
Hingham Institution for Savings provides community banking services. It engages in the business of commercial and residential real estate mortgage lending, funded by retail deposits, wholesale deposits and borrowings. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, MA.
