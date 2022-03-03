Hollencrest Capital Management Makes New $217,000 Investment in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 213.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CPT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.00.

In other news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total transaction of $145,474.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 27,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total transaction of $4,761,725.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 207,506 shares of company stock worth $36,238,524 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $167.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $99.70 and a one year high of $180.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 57.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.78.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.12). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 26.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 113.70%.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

