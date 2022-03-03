Hollencrest Capital Management Trims Position in Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG)

Hollencrest Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Lightwave Logic were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Lightwave Logic in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lightwave Logic during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lightwave Logic during the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Lightwave Logic during the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightwave Logic during the third quarter valued at about $114,000. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lightwave Logic stock opened at $7.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.64 and a 200-day moving average of $11.06. The company has a market capitalization of $814.12 million, a PE ratio of -75.30 and a beta of 1.70. Lightwave Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $20.30.

In related news, Director Thomas Edward Zelibor sold 72,329 shares of Lightwave Logic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $1,224,529.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Siraj Nour El-Ahmadi sold 35,121 shares of Lightwave Logic stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $362,799.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 257,450 shares of company stock valued at $4,099,830 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Lightwave Logic, Inc is a development stage company which engages in the commercialization of electro-optic photonic devices. The firm offers the P2ICTM technology platform which uses in-house proprietary organic polymers. Its products include electro-optical modulation devices and proprietary polymer photonic integrated circuits.

