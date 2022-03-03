Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Insider Sean S. Daugherty Sells 2,179 Shares

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $155,014.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of HOLX opened at $71.00 on Thursday. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.10 and a 52 week high of $81.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.80.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $1.00. Hologic had a return on equity of 48.46% and a net margin of 31.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HOLX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hologic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 3.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,484,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $109,605,000 after buying an additional 53,021 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 93.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 676,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,902,000 after buying an additional 326,308 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Hologic by 78,841.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 30,748 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Hologic by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 289,794 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,390,000 after purchasing an additional 47,360 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hologic by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 538,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,900,000 after purchasing an additional 74,171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

