Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.90 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 18.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Horizon Therapeutics Public updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of HZNP traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $97.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,484,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,973. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 12 month low of $79.81 and a 12 month high of $120.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of 42.23, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.17.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HZNP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.25.

In other news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $152,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total value of $2,435,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 194,400 shares of company stock valued at $18,136,264 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,572,000 after acquiring an additional 76,061 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 388,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,903,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 41,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public (Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.