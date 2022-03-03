Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Price Target Increased to $46.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
HRL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hormel Foods from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.20.
Shares of NYSE HRL traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.79. The company had a trading volume of 19,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,630. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.07. The stock has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.10. Hormel Foods has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $51.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
In related news, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $692,874.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $402,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,141,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,695 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,688,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,275,000 after purchasing an additional 558,537 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,780,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463,310 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 21.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,680,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,219 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,471,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,625,000 after purchasing an additional 172,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.04% of the company’s stock.
Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.
