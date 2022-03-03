Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Price Target Increased to $46.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HRL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hormel Foods from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.20.

Shares of NYSE HRL traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.79. The company had a trading volume of 19,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,630. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.07. The stock has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.10. Hormel Foods has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $51.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hormel Foods will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $692,874.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $402,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,141,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,695 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,688,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,275,000 after purchasing an additional 558,537 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,780,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463,310 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 21.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,680,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,219 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,471,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,625,000 after purchasing an additional 172,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

