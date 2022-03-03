Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TWNK. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hostess Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWNK traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.33. 21,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,156,055. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.60. Hostess Brands has a one year low of $14.21 and a one year high of $22.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 0.73.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $297.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Hostess Brands by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Hostess Brands by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

