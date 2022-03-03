Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.93-0.98 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.94. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$1.20-1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.19 billion.Hostess Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.930-$0.980 EPS.

Hostess Brands stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.24. 1,389,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,113,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 0.73. Hostess Brands has a 52-week low of $14.21 and a 52-week high of $22.72.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $297.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.89 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

TWNK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hostess Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hostess Brands by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,829,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,569,000 after purchasing an additional 917,894 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hostess Brands by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,723,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,611,000 after purchasing an additional 107,127 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Hostess Brands by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,256,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,659,000 after purchasing an additional 87,034 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 610,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,599,000 after acquiring an additional 48,967 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 412,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,418,000 after acquiring an additional 9,303 shares during the period.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

