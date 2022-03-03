Hovde Group Lowers First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) to Market Perform

Hovde Group downgraded shares of First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

FHN has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut First Horizon from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush lowered First Horizon from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered First Horizon from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered First Horizon from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.17.

First Horizon stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.80. 306,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,216,246. First Horizon has a 12 month low of $14.67 and a 12 month high of $24.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.95 and a 200 day moving average of $16.95.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 30.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Horizon will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

In other news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $2,682,514.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,543,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274,413 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 124.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,872,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,488,000 after acquiring an additional 16,028,243 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 20.5% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,998,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913,466 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,147,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,357,000 after acquiring an additional 269,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,524,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,859,000 after acquiring an additional 130,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

