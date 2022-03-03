HP (NYSE:HPQ) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.18-4.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.17. HP also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.180-$4.380 EPS.

Shares of HPQ traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,123,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,084,749. The firm has a market cap of $38.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.09 and a 200-day moving average of $33.03. HP has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $39.65.

Get HP alerts:

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.52 billion. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 155.33%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HP will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 17.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of HP from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.86.

In other news, insider Tuan Tran sold 82,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $3,098,303.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total transaction of $1,286,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 154,969 shares of company stock worth $5,834,449. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in HP by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 222,585 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $7,786,000 after purchasing an additional 62,561 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HP by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,637 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 15,678 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new position in HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile (Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.