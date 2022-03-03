HPQ-Silicon Resources (CVE:HPQ) Trading Down 2.9%

HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. (CVE:HPQ – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.34. 152,860 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 211,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.44 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 7.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$113.54 million and a P/E ratio of -56.67.
About HPQ-Silicon Resources (CVE:HPQ)
Further Reading
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for HPQ-Silicon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HPQ-Silicon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.