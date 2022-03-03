HPQ-Silicon Resources (CVE:HPQ) Trading Down 2.9%

HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. (CVE:HPQ – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.34. 152,860 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 211,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.44 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 7.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$113.54 million and a P/E ratio of -56.67.

About HPQ-Silicon Resources (CVE:HPQ)

HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of quartz properties in Canada. It is involved in the exploration and production of silicon metals and porous silicon wafers. It holds a 100% interests in the Roncevaux property includes 27 claims covering an area of 1,895.76 hectares located in the Matapedia region of GaspÃ©; and Martinville property, which consists of 4 claims covering an area of 2.42 square kilometers located to the east of Montreal.

