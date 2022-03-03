Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) COO Sells $298,475.52 in Stock

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) COO C. Mark Hussey sold 6,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $298,475.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Huron Consulting Group stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,334. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.85. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.66 and a fifty-two week high of $59.09.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $248.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.85 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,214,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,712,000 after purchasing an additional 640,341 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 2,466.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 161,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,047,000 after purchasing an additional 154,975 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,639,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,543,000 after purchasing an additional 105,378 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 419,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,795,000 after purchasing an additional 86,825 shares during the period. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised Huron Consulting Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

