Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.95% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Hyliion Holdings Corp. provides electrified powertrain solutions for Class 8 commercial vehicle. The company’s solutions utilize its proprietary battery systems, control software and data analytics combined with fully integrated electric motors and power electronics, to produce electrified powertrain systems. Hyliion Holdings Corp., formerly known as Tortoise Acquisition Corp., is based in United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Hyliion in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut Hyliion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of HYLN opened at $4.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.71. Hyliion has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $16.40. The stock has a market cap of $748.71 million, a P/E ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 0.93.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.10. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hyliion will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hyliion news, Director Robert M. Knight, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.15 per share, for a total transaction of $61,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward E. Olkkola purchased 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $39,955.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 21,621 shares of company stock valued at $136,031 over the last 90 days. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYLN. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 4,138.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,521,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462,107 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,842,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,404 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 494.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,113,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,977,000 after acquiring an additional 926,384 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 1,448.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 899,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after acquiring an additional 841,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyliion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,388,000. 27.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

