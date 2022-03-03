HyreCar Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:HYRE)

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 6,500 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 570% compared to the typical daily volume of 970 call options.
Shares of NASDAQ HYRE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.71. 6,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,305. HyreCar has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $24.21. The firm has a market cap of $58.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.
Several research firms have commented on HYRE. DA Davidson cut their price objective on HyreCar from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded HyreCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
About HyreCar (Get Rating)
HyreCar, Inc engages in the operation of a peer-to-peer car-sharing marketplace. Its services allow car owners to rent their idle cars to ridesharing service drivers. The company was founded by Anshu Bansal and Abhishek Arora in September 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.
