HyreCar Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:HYRE)

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 6,500 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 570% compared to the typical daily volume of 970 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ HYRE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.71. 6,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,305. HyreCar has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $24.21. The firm has a market cap of $58.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Several research firms have commented on HYRE. DA Davidson cut their price objective on HyreCar from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded HyreCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in HyreCar by 24.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of HyreCar by 29.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of HyreCar by 419.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HyreCar in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of HyreCar in the third quarter valued at $28,000. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HyreCar (Get Rating)

HyreCar, Inc engages in the operation of a peer-to-peer car-sharing marketplace. Its services allow car owners to rent their idle cars to ridesharing service drivers. The company was founded by Anshu Bansal and Abhishek Arora in September 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

