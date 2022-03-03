Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) rose 5.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $37.83 and last traded at $37.83. Approximately 80 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 72,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.93.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HY shares. StockNews.com raised Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Get Hyster-Yale Materials Handling alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.13. The company has a market capitalization of $633.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported ($6.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($5.09). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 20.06%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.322 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s payout ratio is currently -12.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 107.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 4.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 12.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 3.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. 46.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile (NYSE:HY)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.