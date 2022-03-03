Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Trading 5.3% Higher

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) shares traded up 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $37.83 and last traded at $37.83. 80 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 72,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.93.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.62 and its 200 day moving average is $46.13.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported ($6.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($5.09). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 20.06%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.322 dividend. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio is -12.54%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 107.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 91,000.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the third quarter worth $215,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 12.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. 46.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

