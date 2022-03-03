iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ICAD. Guggenheim lowered iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of iCAD in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of iCAD in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on iCAD from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on iCAD from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.08.

Get iCAD alerts:

Shares of ICAD traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.37. 216,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,247. The company has a market cap of $109.73 million, a PE ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.21. iCAD has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $21.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.43.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). iCAD had a negative return on equity of 20.85% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that iCAD will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Klein purchased 13,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $99,445.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andy Sassine sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $67,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 27,475 shares of company stock worth $185,226. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iCAD by 127.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of iCAD by 324.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iCAD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in iCAD by 94,542.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,618 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of iCAD in the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.46% of the company’s stock.

iCAD Company Profile (Get Rating)

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iCAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.