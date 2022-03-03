iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 20.85% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS.

ICAD opened at $4.55 on Thursday. iCAD has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $21.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.73 and a 200-day moving average of $8.46. The stock has a market cap of $114.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 1.21.

In other news, Director Andy Sassine sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total transaction of $52,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Klein bought 13,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $99,445.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 21,975 shares of company stock worth $159,761. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iCAD by 127.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in iCAD by 324.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iCAD by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 378,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iCAD by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iCAD by 17.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195 shares during the period. 50.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on ICAD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of iCAD in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of iCAD in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of iCAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of iCAD from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.08.

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products.

