Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Icahn Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.
Icahn Enterprises stock opened at $54.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of -25.27 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Icahn Enterprises has a 12-month low of $48.93 and a 12-month high of $61.89.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently -372.09%.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Icahn Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $382,000. Capasso Planning Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Icahn Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Icahn Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc acquired a new stake in Icahn Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,038 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.
Icahn Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)
Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following eight business segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, and Pharma. The Investment segment consists of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.
