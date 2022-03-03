Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P., formerly American Real Estate Partners, L.P., is a diversified holding company engaged in a variety of businesses. Their businesses currently include investment management, metals, real estate and home fashion. Icahn Enterprises L.P. is a Delaware master limited partnership. “

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Icahn Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday.

Icahn Enterprises stock opened at $54.33 on Wednesday. Icahn Enterprises has a 12 month low of $48.93 and a 12 month high of $61.89. The company has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of -25.27 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.41.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $1.14. Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Icahn Enterprises will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.72%. Icahn Enterprises’s payout ratio is -372.09%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 232.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 605,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,249,000 after buying an additional 423,605 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 221,838 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,001,000 after buying an additional 6,965 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 201,459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,990,000 after buying an additional 14,307 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 2,100.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 140,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,059,000 after purchasing an additional 134,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 11.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,419 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after purchasing an additional 12,178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following eight business segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, and Pharma. The Investment segment consists of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

