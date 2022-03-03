Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P., formerly American Real Estate Partners, L.P., is a diversified holding company engaged in a variety of businesses. Their businesses currently include investment management, metals, real estate and home fashion. Icahn Enterprises L.P. is a Delaware master limited partnership. “
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Icahn Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday.
Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $1.14. Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Icahn Enterprises will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.72%. Icahn Enterprises’s payout ratio is -372.09%.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 232.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 605,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,249,000 after buying an additional 423,605 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 221,838 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,001,000 after buying an additional 6,965 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 201,459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,990,000 after buying an additional 14,307 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 2,100.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 140,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,059,000 after purchasing an additional 134,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 11.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,419 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after purchasing an additional 12,178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.
Icahn Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)
Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following eight business segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, and Pharma. The Investment segment consists of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Icahn Enterprises (IEP)
- Salesforce Moves Higher Despite Series Of Price Target Reductions
- It’s Time to Buy These 3 Dow Laggards
- 3 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy in March
- Pinterest Stock Looking Interesting Down Here
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Icahn Enterprises (IEP)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Icahn Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icahn Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.