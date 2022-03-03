ichi.farm (ICHI) Reaches Market Cap of $1.14 Million

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. ichi.farm has a market cap of $1.14 million and $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ichi.farm coin can currently be purchased for $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ichi.farm has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00042588 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,797.95 or 0.06659051 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,967.88 or 0.99882500 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00045960 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00047300 BTC.

Osmosis (OSMO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00026077 BTC.

ichi.farm Coin Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ichi.farm

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ichi.farm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ichi.farm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

