ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Sees Large Volume Increase

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 46,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 486,612 shares.The stock last traded at $10.93 and had previously closed at $11.26.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ICL Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICL Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Get ICL Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.08.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. ICL Group had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 18.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ICL Group Ltd will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1318 per share. This is an increase from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000.

ICL Group Company Profile (NYSE:ICL)

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.