IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.88.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 82.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 404.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 138,950.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 8,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IDYA traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,774. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 52 week low of $12.62 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $495.07 million, a PE ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.12.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

