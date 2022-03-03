Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Director Sells $223,300.00 in Stock

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) Director Gary Kremen sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $223,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Gary Kremen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 3rd, Gary Kremen sold 22,838 shares of Identiv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $424,558.42.

NASDAQ:INVE traded down $5.62 on Thursday, reaching $15.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,381,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,995. Identiv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $29.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.53 and a 200 day moving average of $20.69. The stock has a market cap of $342.88 million, a P/E ratio of 386.00 and a beta of 1.65.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). Identiv had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 2.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Identiv, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INVE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Identiv from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Identiv by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 17,396 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Identiv by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,330,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,429,000 after purchasing an additional 89,188 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Identiv by 5,649.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 50,397 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Identiv by 168.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 18,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Identiv by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

