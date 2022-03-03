Idle Price Hits $1.21 on Major Exchanges (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. During the last week, Idle has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. Idle has a market capitalization of $4.64 million and $91,623.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idle coin can now be bought for approximately $1.21 or 0.00002853 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002360 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00042768 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,816.73 or 0.06645128 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,324.19 or 0.99849676 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00045885 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00046872 BTC.

Osmosis (OSMO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00025789 BTC.

Idle Coin Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,839,138 coins. The official website for Idle is idle.finance . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com

Idle Coin Trading

