Ikkuma Resources Corp. (IKM.V) (CVE:IKM) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.46

Shares of Ikkuma Resources Corp. (IKM.V) (CVE:IKM – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.46 and traded as high as C$0.47. Ikkuma Resources Corp. (IKM.V) shares last traded at C$0.46, with a volume of 18,600 shares trading hands.
The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.46. The stock has a market cap of C$50.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.51, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.46.
About Ikkuma Resources Corp. (IKM.V) (CVE:IKM)
See Also
- Pinterest Stock Looking Interesting Down Here
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
Receive News & Ratings for Ikkuma Resources Corp. (IKM.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ikkuma Resources Corp. (IKM.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.