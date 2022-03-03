Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX) Shares Down 3.6%

Shares of Immix Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:IMMX – Get Rating) dropped 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.62 and last traded at $2.67. Approximately 220,462 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 8,638,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.77.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.35.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immix Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immix Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Immix Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $436,000. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Immix Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,476,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immix Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 9.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immix Biopharma Inc is a biopharmaceutical company pioneering Tissue Specific Therapeutics (TM) targeting oncology and immuno-dysregulated diseases. Immix Biopharma Inc is based in LOS ANGELES.

