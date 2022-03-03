Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $474.07

Impax Environmental Markets plc (LON:IEM – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 474.07 ($6.36) and traded as low as GBX 426 ($5.72). Impax Environmental Markets shares last traded at GBX 429.30 ($5.76), with a volume of 647,487 shares changing hands.
The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 474.07 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 511.56. The firm has a market cap of £1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 11.83 and a current ratio of 11.83.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Impax Environmental Markets’s previous dividend of $1.30. Impax Environmental Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.02%.
About Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM)
Impax Environmental Markets plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impax Asset Management (AIFM) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies which provide, utilize, implement or advise upon technology-based systems, products or services in environmental markets, particularly of those in the alternative energy and energy efficiency, water treatment and pollution control, and waste technology and resource management sectors.
