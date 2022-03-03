Inception Growth Acquisition Ltd (NASDAQ:IGTAU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Inception Growth Acquisition Ltd (NASDAQ:IGTAU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 58.8% from the January 31st total of 1,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ IGTAU traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.02. 2,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,393. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.06. Inception Growth Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.97 and a 1-year high of $10.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGTAU. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $363,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $498,000.

