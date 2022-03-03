Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) Short Interest Up 1,040.0% in February

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 1,040.0% from the January 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Income Opportunity Realty Investors stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Income Opportunity Realty Investors worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IOR opened at $15.44 on Thursday. Income Opportunity Realty Investors has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $16.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.35 million, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.27.

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc engages in the acquisition, financing, operation, and sale of real estate. The company was founded on December 14, 1984 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

