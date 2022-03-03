Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.
A number of research firms recently commented on IDEXY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Industria de Diseño Textil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Industria de Diseño Textil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Industria de Diseño Textil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.
IDEXY stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.68. The company had a trading volume of 792,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,151. The company has a market capitalization of $72.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.68. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $20.20.
About Industria de Diseño Textil (Get Rating)
Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.
