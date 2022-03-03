Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms recently commented on IDEXY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Industria de Diseño Textil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Industria de Diseño Textil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Industria de Diseño Textil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

IDEXY stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.68. The company had a trading volume of 792,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,151. The company has a market capitalization of $72.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.68. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $20.20.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. Industria de Diseño Textil had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 20.73%. Research analysts anticipate that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

About Industria de Diseño Textil

Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.

