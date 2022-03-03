Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Stake Boosted by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 381,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $23,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter worth $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 54.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 33,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $1,658,229.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $418,180.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE IR traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,211,893. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.63. The firm has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36 and a beta of 1.50. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.01 and a 52 week high of $62.64.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ingersoll Rand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.86.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

