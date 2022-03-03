Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (NYSEARCA:XDQQ) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (NYSEARCA:XDQQ – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.21 and last traded at $26.21. 1,617 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 5,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.63.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 31.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 283.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 7,689 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $932,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,132,000.

