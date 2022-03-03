Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs (NASDAQ:BUFF) Stake Raised by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs (NASDAQ:BUFF – Get Rating) by 146.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,460 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 1.25% of Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BUFF. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs by 316.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 6,516 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs in the 2nd quarter worth about $335,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs in the 2nd quarter worth about $371,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs in the 3rd quarter worth about $418,000. 94.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs alerts:

Shares of BUFF stock opened at $35.20 on Thursday. Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs has a fifty-two week low of $33.23 and a fifty-two week high of $36.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.42.

Blue Buffalo Pet Products, Inc, through its subsidiary, Blue Buffalo Company, Ltd., operates as a pet food company in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Mexico. It develops, produces, markets, and sells dog and cat food under the BLUE Life Protection Formula, BLUE Wilderness, BLUE Basics, BLUE Freedom, and BLUE Natural Veterinary Diet lines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs (NASDAQ:BUFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.