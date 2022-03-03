Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Announces Earnings Results

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $72.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSG traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.72. 1,191,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,190,271. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.19 million, a PE ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.28. Inseego has a 12-month low of $3.93 and a 12-month high of $11.41.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inseego during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Inseego by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 10,421 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Inseego by 17.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Inseego by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,615 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Inseego during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $459,000. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communication equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport, and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

