Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $72.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ INSG traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.71. The company had a trading volume of 80,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,238. Inseego has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $11.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.30. The stock has a market cap of $495.14 million, a PE ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.62.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INSG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Inseego by 187.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 110,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 71,975 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Inseego by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 112,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Inseego by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 10,421 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Inseego during the 4th quarter worth approximately $459,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inseego during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,241,000. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communication equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport, and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

