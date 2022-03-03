Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $72.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NASDAQ INSG traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.71. The company had a trading volume of 80,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,238. Inseego has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $11.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.30. The stock has a market cap of $495.14 million, a PE ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.62.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INSG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.
About Inseego (Get Rating)
Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communication equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport, and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inseego (INSG)
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.