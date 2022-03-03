Insider Buying: Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) CFO Buys $249,988.55 in Stock

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) CFO Daryl Raiford bought 8,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.73 per share, for a total transaction of $249,988.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

BAND stock opened at $30.40 on Thursday. Bandwidth Inc. has a one year low of $29.70 and a one year high of $147.45. The firm has a market cap of $764.07 million, a PE ratio of -27.64 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.60.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.22. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 772.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 179.6% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 39.1% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

BAND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. dropped their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $85.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $130.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $132.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bandwidth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.07.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

