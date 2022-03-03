Insider Buying: Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (TSE:PNE) Insider Acquires C$19,927.50 in Stock

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (TSE:PNE – Get Rating) insider Robert Disbrow bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,927.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 21,580,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$17,201,418.

Robert Disbrow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Robert Disbrow bought 21,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,380.00.

On Friday, February 18th, Robert Disbrow bought 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,500.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Robert Disbrow bought 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 8th, Robert Disbrow bought 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,500.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Robert Disbrow bought 39,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,130.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Robert Disbrow purchased 64,500 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,505.00.

On Monday, January 17th, Robert Disbrow purchased 80,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$57,600.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Robert Disbrow purchased 97,500 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$70,200.00.

On Thursday, December 30th, Robert Disbrow purchased 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,500.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Robert Disbrow purchased 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,000.00.

Pine Cliff Energy stock opened at C$0.88 on Thursday. Pine Cliff Energy Ltd has a 12-month low of C$0.24 and a 12-month high of C$0.90. The stock has a market cap of C$298.01 million and a P/E ratio of -97.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 612.28, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.74.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

