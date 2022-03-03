Insider Buying: ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) Major Shareholder Acquires $406,859.27 in Stock

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Rating) major shareholder Global Fund Lp Lind II acquired 395,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $406,859.27. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Global Fund Lp Lind II also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ReWalk Robotics alerts:

On Monday, February 28th, Global Fund Lp Lind II acquired 32,277 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.05 per share, for a total transaction of $33,890.85.

On Thursday, January 27th, Global Fund Lp Lind II acquired 1,750 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,855.00.

On Tuesday, January 25th, Global Fund Lp Lind II purchased 200 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.05 per share, for a total transaction of $210.00.

Shares of RWLK stock opened at $1.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.32. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $3.48. The company has a market capitalization of $66.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 2.93.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical device company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). ReWalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 213.48% and a negative return on equity of 16.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ReWalk Robotics Ltd. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RWLK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ReWalk Robotics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RWLK. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 1,778.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,031,313 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 976,408 shares during the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of ReWalk Robotics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $896,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 925,332 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 402,225 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 150.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,224 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 60,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

ReWalk Robotics Company Profile (Get Rating)

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. Is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development and marketing of wearable robotic exoskeletons. The firm’s exoskeletons provide hip and knee motion to enable individuals with spinal cord injury (SCI) to stand upright, walk, turn, and climb and descend stairs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ReWalk Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReWalk Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.