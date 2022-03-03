Insider Selling: Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF) Insider Sells 9,155 Shares of Stock

Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF – Get Rating) insider Kevin Flynn sold 9,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.82), for a total transaction of £12,450.80 ($16,705.76).

APF stock opened at GBX 154 ($2.07) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £329.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74. Anglo Pacific Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 119.41 ($1.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 162 ($2.17). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 140.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 134.02.

APF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.29) price target on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.42) price target on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research report on Monday.

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, cobalt, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, gold, silver, nickel, and anthracite properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

