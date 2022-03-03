Insider Selling: BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Director Sells 20,593 Shares of Stock

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) Director John A. Fees sold 20,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $1,113,669.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:BWXT traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 987,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,036. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.58 and a 52-week high of $68.68.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $591.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.37 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 44.83% and a net margin of 14.40%. BWX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.93%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.6% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 21.5% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 3.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on BWXT. Barclays decreased their price target on BWX Technologies from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

About BWX Technologies (Get Rating)

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

