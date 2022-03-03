Insider Selling: BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Director Sells 20,593 Shares of Stock

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) Director John A. Fees sold 20,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $1,113,669.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NYSE:BWXT traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 987,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,036. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.58 and a 52-week high of $68.68.
BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $591.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.37 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 44.83% and a net margin of 14.40%. BWX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.6% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 21.5% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 3.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of research firms have commented on BWXT. Barclays decreased their price target on BWX Technologies from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.
About BWX Technologies (Get Rating)
BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.
