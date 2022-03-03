Insider Selling: Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Senior Officer Sells 8,518 Shares of Stock

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) Senior Officer Nicolae Stanca sold 8,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.24, for a total value of C$121,262.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,476 shares in the company, valued at C$1,530,028.34.

ELD stock opened at C$14.20 on Thursday. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 1 year low of C$9.52 and a 1 year high of C$15.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$12.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 4.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.36.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ELD shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Cormark raised their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. CSFB set a C$9.50 price objective on Eldorado Gold and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Eldorado Gold to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.88.

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.