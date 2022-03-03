Insider Selling: KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Insider Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Rating) insider Christopher J. Baker sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $13,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ:KLXE traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.55. The stock had a trading volume of 4,569,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,805. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $18.97. The company has a market capitalization of $88.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.07 and a 200 day moving average of $4.79.
KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($1.64). The company had revenue of $139.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.00 million. KLX Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 835.23% and a negative net margin of 25.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($4.56) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. will post -11.78 EPS for the current year.
Separately, R. F. Lafferty increased their price objective on KLX Energy Services from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.
KLX Energy Services Company Profile (Get Rating)
KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of completion, intervention and production services and products to onshore oil and gas producing regions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains and Northeast. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
