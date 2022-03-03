Insider Selling: KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Insider Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Rating) insider Christopher J. Baker sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $13,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:KLXE traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.55. The stock had a trading volume of 4,569,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,805. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $18.97. The company has a market capitalization of $88.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.07 and a 200 day moving average of $4.79.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($1.64). The company had revenue of $139.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.00 million. KLX Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 835.23% and a negative net margin of 25.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($4.56) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. will post -11.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KLXE. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in KLX Energy Services by 135.5% during the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 414,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 238,700 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in KLX Energy Services during the first quarter worth $3,042,000. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in KLX Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth $370,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in KLX Energy Services by 134.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 99,446 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KLX Energy Services by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 281,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 83,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, R. F. Lafferty increased their price objective on KLX Energy Services from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of completion, intervention and production services and products to onshore oil and gas producing regions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains and Northeast. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

