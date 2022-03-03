Insider Selling: Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) Director Sells C$211,797.00 in Stock

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) Director David Awram sold 23,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.09, for a total value of C$211,797.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 557,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,069,856.60.

David Awram also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 24th, David Awram sold 65,700 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.00, for a total value of C$591,483.96.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, David Awram sold 99,500 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.72, for a total value of C$867,968.35.

On Thursday, December 23rd, David Awram sold 20,000 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.80, for a total value of C$156,002.00.

On Tuesday, December 7th, David Awram sold 20,500 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.50, for a total value of C$153,832.00.

Shares of SSL stock opened at C$9.43 on Thursday. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$6.86 and a 1 year high of C$11.34. The firm has a market cap of C$1.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$7.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 17th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.69%.

Several research firms recently commented on SSL. Raymond James raised Sandstorm Gold to a “buy” rating and set a C$9.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sandstorm Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities increased their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bankshares increased their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Sandstorm Gold to a “buy” rating and set a C$10.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.90.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

