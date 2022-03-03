Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,110 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IART. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 99.2% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,398 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IART opened at $67.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.27. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.50 and a fifty-two week high of $77.40.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The life sciences company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The business had revenue of $405.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.41 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 10.96%. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Research analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on IART. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Integra LifeSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.13.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care, such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment, and the precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

