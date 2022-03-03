Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Integra Resources Corp. is a development-stage company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company’s principal project consists of DeLamar Project and Florida Mountain Gold and Silver Deposits in Owyhee County mining district. Integra Resources Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Integra Resources from C$8.00 to C$6.75 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Integra Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price target on Integra Resources from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.15.

Integra Resources stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.46. The company had a trading volume of 104,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,684. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.88 and its 200-day moving average is $2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in Integra Resources in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Integra Resources in the third quarter worth about $119,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Integra Resources in the second quarter worth about $176,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Integra Resources in the second quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Raffles Associates LP grew its position in Integra Resources by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 257,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

