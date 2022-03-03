Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Purchases Shares of 490 DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 490 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 45.1% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 77.3% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 78 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of DexCom by 29.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 89 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $660.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of DexCom from $618.00 to $538.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $452.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $565.33.

In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.59, for a total value of $310,554.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.33, for a total value of $98,582.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 35,904 shares of company stock valued at $16,143,340 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ DXCM traded up $10.45 on Thursday, hitting $430.53. 10,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,456. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $447.59 and a 200-day moving average of $523.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.45 and a 52 week high of $659.45. The stock has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.02, a P/E/G ratio of 36.12 and a beta of 0.90.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical device company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.17). DexCom had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $698.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

