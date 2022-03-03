Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.58) earnings per share. Intercept Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ICPT traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.17. 51,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,130. The company has a market capitalization of $418.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.34. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $25.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,117,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 433,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,068,000 after purchasing an additional 135,475 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 114,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 18,780 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 94,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 12,723 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ICPT. B. Riley raised Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.07.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

