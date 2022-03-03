Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK) Short Interest Update

Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 50.6% from the January 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Interlink Electronics stock opened at $9.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.76 million, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.93. Interlink Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75.
About Interlink Electronics (Get Rating)
