Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK) Short Interest Update

Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 50.6% from the January 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Interlink Electronics stock opened at $9.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.76 million, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.93. Interlink Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75.

Get Interlink Electronics alerts:

About Interlink Electronics (Get Rating)

Interlink Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of force sensing technology solutions. Its products include force sensing, position sensing and mouse pointing & touchpad. The company was founded on February 27, 1985 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Interlink Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interlink Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.